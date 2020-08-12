FEC approves N8.49bn for 12 COVID-19 testing items

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday August 12, approved N8.49 billion for purchase of 12 assorted items for COVID-19 testing by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The approval came after the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire presented the memo for the procurement on behalf of the centre at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the 11th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House in Abuja.