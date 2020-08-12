Governor Akeredolu inaugurates Amotekun (photos)

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday August 11, inaugurated the Ondo State Security Network Agency code-named Operation Amotekun.

The ceremony was conducted months after the bill setting up the security outfit was passed into law by the state House of Assembly and signed into law by the him (Governor).

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Governor Akeredolu averred that with a workable synergy among the leadership of the security agencies and that of Amotekun, a water-tight strategy capable of arresting crimes even before they occur would be deployed.

Akeredolu who reassured people of the state that the forthcoming election in the state would be very peaceful in the ceremony in which no fewer than 192 recruited members of the corps were inaugurated, stated that community policing became necessary to curb all forms of insecurity in the state.

