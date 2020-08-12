Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate for 2020 presidential elections

Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden has named Kamala Harris as his running mate for the US 2020 presidential elections.

Biden’s campaign announced on Tuesday August 11 that the former California attorney general Harris will be his vice-presidential pick, making her the first Black and South Asian American woman to run on a major political party’s presidential ticket.

Harris, 55, who is more than 20 years younger than Biden, is a former prosecutor and has been a senator from California since 2017.

Biden’s decision gives Harris a big advantage in 2024, if Biden were elected president in November and decides not to run for a second term.

“I need someone working alongside me who is smart, tough, and ready to lead. Kamala is that person,” Biden announced in a statement Tuesday.

“I need someone who understands the pain that so many people in our nation are suffering. Whether they’ve lost their job, their business, a loved one to this…