This culture of photographers issuing out fame as a compensation for injustice and poverty is intrinsically flawed — Actress Sylvia Oluchy





Nollywood actress, Sylvia Oluchy has lashed out photographers who she accused of issuing out fame as a compensation for injustice and poverty.

Sylvia Oluchy whose tweets centered on how Olajumoke Orisaguna turned out after she became famous and the recent photo campaigns of the woman whose husband allegedly abandoned for giving birth to daughters with blue eyes, stated that issuing out fame as compensation for injustice and poverty is instrincally flawed.

She averred that throwing poor illiterates into the spot light is like throwing a baby in the deep end, as fame is actually endured in exchange for living your dreams.

This culture of photographers issuing out FAME as a compensation for injustice and poverty is instrincally flawed. Fame is not a reward. Fame is actually ENDURED in exchange for living your dreams. Celebrities will tell you their utopia is to keep the success and lose the fame. People who require fame to boost their craft eg Actors, Musicians, Politicians…





Source: Linda Ikeji