FG dumps plastic ID cards for digital ID card

The Federal government has moved from national identification and registration of citizens via the card-based version to strictly digital.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this to state house correspondents today August 13 after he and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, had a meeting with President Buhari in the statehouse.

Aregbesola, Pantami and the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engineer Aliyu A. Aziz, had met with President Buhari to submit the report of the Committee on Citizens Data Management and Harmonisation which was presided over by Aregbesola.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the report submission, the Interior Minister said the new direction in citizen identification will include individual DNA samples, adding that the card-based would merely be for convenience.