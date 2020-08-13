Indian widower commissions a lifelike wax statue of his dead wife to keep her memory alive (photos)

An Indian widower who lost his wife in a car crash has commissioned a lifelike wax statue of his late wife to keep her memory alive.

Srinivasa Gupta, 57, lost his wife Madhavi Gupta in a fatal car accident three years ago which also involved the couple’s daughters, who sustained minor injuries.

Prior to her death, she had reportedly dreamed of having a bungalow of her own.

To honour his late wife, Gupta then decided to set out plans to make the bungalow a reality a year after her death.

According to a report in The News Minute, he held discussions with 25 architects, and one of them suggested the idea of the life-size statue, which was later erected in a bungalow in Koppal, in the Indian state of Karnataka.

On August 8, guests honored an invite to the housewarming ceremony at Srinivasa Gupta’s residence and were left stunned at the statue’s striking resemblance to Gupta’s late wife.

‘Everyone was so surprised,’ he said.

‘They all believed for a few…