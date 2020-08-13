Prince Harry and Meghan Markle move into new California home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have purchased and moved into a new family home in Santa Barbara, an affluent seaside city outside Los Angeles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been living in Tyler Perry’s mansion in Meghan’s hometown Los Angeles, where they became quickly embroiled in a legal battle with paparazzi over illegal photos taken of their son Archie.

The couple “moved into their family home in July of this year” and have “settled into the quiet privacy of their community,” a spokesperson said in a statement to AFP, without confirming the new location.

They “hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family,” the spokesperson added.

According to People and Page Six, their new house is in Santa Barbara, a wealthy community 100 miles up the coast from Los Angeles which is also home to Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

This is where they want to bring Archie up, where they hope he can have as normal a…