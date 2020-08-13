Ruth Kadiri advocates for death sentence to be given to politicians and public servants who misuse public funds 

Ruth Kadiri is certainly not happy with the political situation in Nigeria and has taken to her Instagram page to vent.

In a post shared on her page today August 13, the mum of one called for the abolishment of voting in Nigeria until the death sentence laws are enacted against politicians and public servants who misuse Nigeria’s funds.

”We should abolish voting in Nigeria until death sentence laws are given to politicians and public servants who misuse Nigeria’s funds. I said what I said.

Correct me if I’m wrong and tell me what your government has done for you” she wrote

In a follow-up post, Ruth pointed out that the number one problem of Nigeria are the political parties who she earlier described as liars