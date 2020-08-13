Twitter, Netflix, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and 47 other companies denounce Trump’s visa restrictions

Tech giants Apple, Facebook and Microsoft are among 52 major companies that have denounced Trump’s restrictions on employment-based visas.

Back in June, Trump signed into law a series of new restrictions on visas that prevents foreign workers from coming into the United States, saying the high unemployment caused by the Coronavirus pandemic was an opportunity for Americans to get back to work.

The visa categories that were affected include L-1 visas for intracompany transfers, H-1Bs for workers in specialty occupations as well as the H-4 visa for spouses, H-2Bs for temporary non-agricultural workers and most J-1 visas for exchange visitors.

Many top companies in the US depend on these visas to bring in foreign workers.The visa restrictions are in place till 2020.

However, in a court filing made available today August 12, 52 major US companies have voiced their disapproval of the visa ban, saying it limits their ability to…