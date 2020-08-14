Almost 300 employees test positive for COVID-19 at factory that makes sandwiches for M&S





Nearly 300 employees have tested positive for coronavirus at a factory that makes sandwiches for M&S. The Greencore factory in Northampton said some of its staff are now self-isolating after the COVID-19 diagnosis. Greencore said 79 workers had tested positive through NHS tests before the company decided to bring in a private testing program. A further 213 positive results came back – taking the total number of positive results to 292. Greencore told Sky News that the company is still waiting for some results to come back. A spokesman was unable to confirm how many but said it was less than 100. The company said in a statement: "As a result of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Northampton area, we took the decision to start proactively testing all of the colleagues at our Northampton site. "We can confirm that a number of colleagues have tested positive for the virus and are now self-isolating. "We are liaising closely with PHE East Midlands, Northamptonshire County…







