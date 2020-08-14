Brad Pitt slams Angelina Jolie for her latest divorce filing claiming it’s just to delay their close to four years divorce battle

Hollywood Actor, Brad Pitt has fired back at ex-wife Angelina Jolie after she filed a request earlier this week to remove Judge John W. Ouderkirk from their almost four-year-long divorce battle.

The former couple who first split in 2016 after 12-years together and six children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 are facing a custody battle in their divorce drama.

Angelina, 45, filed papers on August 7 claiming that Judge Ouderkirk who married the former couple at their French estate Château Miraval in 2014 -failed to disclose other ‘business relationships’ he had with Pitt’s lawyers, suggesting that he would be ‘biased’ during their divorce case.

Jolie alleged in her filing that Ouderkirk ‘failed to make timely mandatory disclosures of ongoing business and professional relationships between himself’ and Pitt’s legal team.

She added in her request that she was ‘never afforded the…