“Funmilayo lied” Doctor who accused popular Twitter user, Doctor Olufunmilayo of rape releases ‘receipt’ as she insists he ”raped” her

Bola Aseyan, a medical doctor who accused popular Twitter user Dr Olufunmilayo of rape, has insisted that he is guilty and she released “receipts”.

Dr Olufunmilayo had released a rebuttal after Dr Bola Aseyan accused him of rape. In his statement, he said he had consensual sex with Dr Bola twice after they met on Twitter in 2019.

Narrating how the sex happened, Olufunmilyo said he and Dr Bola met in person after her visa application came through and she moved to the UK. He said they drank red wine and later had sex. Olufunmilayo said Bola later sent him a voice note saying she did not give consent to the sex and demanded an “apology” which Dr Olufunmilayo said felt awkward because “they both took alcohol and sex happened”.

But Bola is stating that this isn’t the case. She alleging that he raped her without a condom. She explained that she was in the sitting room watching TV with Dr James, who is Dr Olufunmilayo’s roommate, when he sent her a text asking her to come…