Ireland and FG sign MoU to return €5.5m Abacha Loot

The federal government and Ireland have signed a memorandum of understanding to return €5.5 million looted by Sani Abacha, a former Nigerian Head of State.
Ireland’s minister of justice and equality, Helen McEntee in her statement said it followed an order recently issued by a court in Ireland regarding the funds.
The return of the asset found in a Dublin based bank account will be the first time the European nation has taken such action.
McEntee said;
“I am very pleased to sign this Memorandum of Understanding between Ireland and Nigeria. This represents the culmination of a long process which began with an internationally led investigation.
“The Criminal Assets Bureau took part in this international operation which led to the freezing of over $1 billion in funds worldwide, of which approximately €5.5 million was identified in a Dublin based bank account.
“The return of these assets will be the first time that Ireland has taken such action and…
Source: Linda Ikeji