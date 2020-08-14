Ireland and FG sign MoU to return €5.5m Abacha Loot

The federal government and Ireland have signed a memorandum of understanding to return €5.5 million looted by Sani Abacha, a former Nigerian Head of State.

Ireland’s minister of justice and equality, Helen McEntee in her statement said it followed an order recently issued by a court in Ireland regarding the funds.

The return of the asset found in a Dublin based bank account will be the first time the European nation has taken such action.

McEntee said;