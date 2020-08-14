Lagos state police command arrest dismissed soldier caught on camera beating a female officer (video)





Men of the Lagos state police command have arrested a 32-year-old dismissed soldier, Yemi Ayeni, pictured above, for beating up a female police officer in the Shibiri area of the state last weekend. A video showing Ayeni beating the female officer, went viral on Thursday August 13, prompting the state police command to immediately launch an investigation. Ayeni who is known to terrorize residents of the area under the guise that he is a military officer, was identified and arrested. Preliminary investigations showed that Ayeni got offended by the female police officer for stopping a commercial bus he was commuting in.According to Vanguard, Ayeni during interrogation, said he was disqualified at entry-level into the military. In his words“I am a dismissed soldier. I was dismissed during training. I had spent four months in the training before I was dismissed ( disqualified ).This was because anytime someone shouted at me, I would feel somehow. They said I had a medical problem and…







Source: Linda Ikeji