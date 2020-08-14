NdaniRealTalk is back for a 4th Season

After three successful seasons, NdaniTV’s Real Talk is coming back to your screens. The new season will be anchored by Tomike Adeoye.

NdaniRealTalk is a show that features real people sharing their opinions on pertinent social issues, bringing fresh perspectives with every conversation.

With topics ranging from Millennial parenting, to Living with Sickle Cell and more, the 4th season of Real Talk promises to be a truly exciting one.

See the official posters for #NdaniRealTalk4 below: