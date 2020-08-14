Paris Saint-Germain reportedly lining up a shock move for Odion Ighalo.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly lining up a shock move for Manchester United’s on-loan star Odion Ighalo.

The French giants have identified the 31-year-old Nigerian striker as a replacement for Edinson Cavani after the 33-year-old Uruguayan left the club folowing the end of his contract last month.

Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhu recently extended his loan deal to stay at United until January, after scoring five times for the club.

According to French publication, Foot Mercato, PSG have made contact with Ighalo’s representatives about a possible transfer to replace Edinson Cavani despite splashing out £52million to sign Mauro Icardi on a permanent basis earlier this summer.