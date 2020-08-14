President Buhari’s daughter, Hanan, set to wed Fashola’s aide, Mohammed Turad

Hanan Buhari, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari, is set to wed.

According to Sahara Reporters, Hanan’s soon-to-be-husband is Mohammed Turad, a special adviser to former Lagos State governor and current Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola.

Their wedding is scheduled to hold on September 4, 2020.

Turad is said to be the son of a former lawmaker, Alhaji Mahmud Sani Sha’aban, who represented Zaria in the House of Representatives from May 2003 to May 2007. Sha’aban is also a former governorship candidate in Kaduna State under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria.

Hanan, is a graduate of photography from Ravensbourne University in England.