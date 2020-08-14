Sujimoto’s Leonardo Project Set to include World Class Interactive Lobby

Just like the Dorchester Hotel in London, the Address in Downtown Dubai and the Baccarat in Manhattan New York; the LeonardoBySujimoto’s Interactive Lobby presents an immersive experience of luxury, opulence and class. Every corner offers something new, breathtaking and luxurious for residents and visitors.

The twin void floor will be gracefully cladded in a mixture of mirror, marble and leather. Furnished with a dedicated coffee bar, incredible Bentley & Armani furniture sets, immaculate lighting, and Concierge to assist residents proactively. The Leonardo interactive lobby will unveil an elaborately detailed height of luxury and splendour.

Located in Banana Island, the LeonardoBySujimoto – a waterfront project which boast of one of the best private boat clubs in the area, is now selling from $150,000 (30% initial deposit) and will feature ultra-modern amenities such as a Crèche, Mini-mart, Mini clinic, Private Salon, IMAX Cinema, Jetty, Infinity pool, Full Home…