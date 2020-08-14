Up to 1 million naira worth prizes up for grabs in the Devon King’s #TheKingsChef challenge!

Devon King’s is in the mood, as it set to reward foodies, bakers, pastry lovers and consumers alike as it announces the ‘The King’s Chef” challenge, a spin off from the Delightful Sessions hosted by Chef Obubu – to reveal an extraordinary chef who creates innovative and special meals for the delight of customers.

The King’s Chef Challenge will see participants showcase their culinary skills and all they learnt from the Top Chef- Chef Obubu in a 3 course meal cook off for a chance to be named “The Kings Chef”.

To qualify for the challenge interested participants will be required to:

Creatively make a Devon King’s serving tray using 1L bottle labels and Devon King’s Cooking Margarine sachets.

Upload your entry here – http://bit.ly/TheKingsChef

Entries open on August 12 and close on August 20, 2020 (Terms and conditions apply). Only the Top 30 most creative entries will participate in The King’s Chef Challenge, where each Participant will be…