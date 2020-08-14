Woman narrates how she gave up a scholarship to a foreign University because a Nigerian pastor told her it’s not God’s will

A woman has told of how she gave up two juicy opportunities because her pastor told her they were not God’s will for her.

 

The Twitter user said she got a scholarship to Warwick but she rejected it after a Nigerian pastor told her it’s not the “will of God”.

 

She added that she later got into Russell in London through a scholarship but the pastor told her to drop out and she did.

 

She finally left the church a few years ago and went back to school to complete her degree.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

