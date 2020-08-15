329 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday August 14, announced that 329 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded in the country.

A breakdown of the new cases across states in the country is as follows; Lagos-113, Kaduna-49, FCT-33, Plateau-24, Kano-16, Edo-15, Ogun-14, Delta-13, Osun-10, Oyo-8, Ekiti-6, Bayelsa-6, Akwa Ibom-5, Borno-4, Enugu-4, Ebonyi-3, Rivers-2, Bauchi-1, Nasarawa-1 , Gombe-1, Niger-1.

There are now 48,445 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country and 973 deaths has been recorded. 35,998 patients who recovered from the disease have also been discharged.