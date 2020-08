Dis hoes kip embarrassing themselves on national tv, but i kip wondering y da guys neva fight no mata wat,eva since bbn started, it has always been hoes exchanging words n nearly coming to blows wit each other…seems i hv finally com to a conclusion dat guys are more mature dan girls,wit diz few points of mine,I hope i hv been able to convince n not confuse y’all dat guys are da real deal n dey really deserve to rule da world.

Like this! 0 Dislike this! 0 Reply