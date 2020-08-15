Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump hospitalized in New York

US President, Donald Trump’s brother, Robert Trump is in a New York hospital with an undisclosed illness, the White House announced on Friday, August 14.

According to the White House, Donald and his younger brother Robert are very close and the president is expected to visit his brother Friday in the New York hospital.

“We can confirm the report that the President’s brother is hospitalized,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told CNN.

Robert Trump, 72, is one of four other siblings to the President, including the late Fred Trump, Jr. He was a former top executive at the Trump Organization.