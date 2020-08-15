                             FIFA, CAF, NFF and the football world celebrate Jay Jay Okocha as he turns 47

World football governing body, FIFA, African football governing body, CAF, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and football clubs Bolton and Eintratcht Frankfurt on Friday August 14 took to Social media to celebrate African football legend, Jay Jay Okocha as he turned 47 .

Enugu born Okocha, started his career with Enugu Rangers in 1990 before moving to FC Saarbrucken and then Eintracht Frankfurt.

Okocha signed for the Bundesliga side in December 1991 and made 90 appearances for the club during his four-year stay.

He also played for Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce in 1996 before joining PSG for £14 million to become the most expensive African player at the time.

In 2002 he joined Bolton Wanderers and is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most talented footballers of all time.

Happy birthday to him.

See tweets below..