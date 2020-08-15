House of architect who demolished Enugu Airport fence destroyed (photos)

A residential building belonging to one architect John Jerry Emejulu who reportedly led thugs to demolished some part of Enugu Airport fence, has been demolished.

The architect who is claiming ownership of a portion of the land the fence was built on, led hundreds of armed thugs and bulldozers who demolished up to 2km of the Enugu airport fence on Thursday August 13, before the Nigerian Air Force and Police intervened.

His private property which was demolished barely 24 hours after, is situated along Eziokwe street off Nike Lake road, Trans Ekulu, Enugu.



Chairman of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), Dr Josef Onoh who was at the site to supervise the demolition said they a obtained court order to demolish the duplex.

Onoh denied that the action was in reprisal to Emejulu’s demolition of the airport fence being constructed as part of the airport rehabilitation. He disclosed that the property stood on waterway and needed to give…