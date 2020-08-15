Lush Hair Participates in Lagos State LCDAs Women Assembly Program

Lush Hair, the proudly Nigerian premium hair attachment brand has described its participation in the ongoing women assembly program being organized by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation across all Lagos State L.C.D.As as a strategic plug to further demonstrate commitment to its various target audience in the state.

The Women Assembly program scheduled to cover all Local Council Development Areas In Lagos State was officially kicked off at Surulere Local Government secretariat and presided over by the Honorable Commissioner of Lagos Ministry of Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation, Honorable Mrs. Cecelia Bolaji Dada who actively encouraged women to speak up against any form of abuse while ensuring to take care of their mental health & physical wellness.

She stated that beneath the seeming strong outward appearance, lots of women are being faced with unimaginable sexual/ gender-based violence which they may have been self-managing for too long….