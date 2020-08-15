Man who sodomized 12 boys in Sokoto arrested by NAPTIP

A labourer identified as Lawalli Bala has been arrested in Rikina village in Dange/Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto State for alleged homosexuality and sodomization of underage boys.

The 30-year-old man was accused of sodomizing 12 underage children in the night when their parents are sleeping.

Bala who came to Rikina village from Zamfara and was assisted and sheltered by the children’s parents, admitted abusing the children while sleeping with them at night.

The labourer attributed his action to satanic influence, adding that he was introduced to homosexuality when he was in Niger and continued with the act as a source of pleasure.

The suspect who was arrested by operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) following a tipoff would soon be charged to court.