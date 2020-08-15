Nigerian man charged in Uganda after allegedly being in possession of cocaine valued at ‘N905 million’ (photos)

A Nigerian man who was arrested in Uganda after allegedly being in possession of 320grammes of cocaine valued at sh244.4m (N905m), has been charged and remanded in prison.

37-year-old Madu Chima was arrested alongside one Ibanda Abubakali, 31, a security guard attached to Pinnacle Security Limited.

 

Appearing before Grade One Magistrate Abert Asiimwe, the duo pleaded not guilty to charges of acquiring prohibited goods, trafficking in a narcotic drug or psychotropic substance, and importing prohibited goods.

They also face charges of conspiracy to contravene a provision of the East African Community Customs Management Act and attempting to contravene a provision of the Narcotic Drugs Act.

According to the Act, any person who commits the offence is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to a fine equal to fifty percent of the dutiable value of the goods involved, or both. 

Court heard that on August 6, 2020, at Makindye in Kampala, Madu…



Source: Linda Ikeji

