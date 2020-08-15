Nigeria’s Labour ministry denies complicity in human trafficking





The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has denied complicity in human trafficking, following claims of illegal issuance of Recruiters’ Licence to Private Employment Agencies (PEAs).

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Labour and Employment Charles Akpan, they’ve not issued any recruiters’ licence with respect to the placement of Nigerian citizens abroad in breach of the relevant provisions of the Labour Act CAP L1 2004.

Akpan noted that there is a Labour Migration Desk which seeks to ensure and create employment opportunities for Nigerians to work legally abroad, without fear of molestation, exploitation or any form of inhuman treatment or being subjected to unfair labour practices.

“Furthermore, at no time did the Federal Government issue any moratorium against issuance of recruiters’ licence. “The ministry is empowered by sections 23, 25 and 71 of the Labour Act Cap L1 LFN 2004 to licence fit and proper persons to operate as labour contractors…





Source: Linda Ikeji