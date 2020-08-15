NJC recommends four nominees for appointment as Supreme Court Justices

Four judicial officers have been recommended by the National Judicial Council (NJC) for elevation to the supreme court.

Two out of the four nominees were part of the panel that dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar’s petition which challenged the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2019 poll.

Recall LIB reported earlier that the National Judicial Council (NJC) recommended the elevation of 20 judges to different courts including the Supreme court, following its second virtual meeting which was held on August 11 and 12.

The justices who were recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court are Tijjani Abubakar, representing the north-east zone; Mohammed L. Garba from the north-west; Abdu Aboki from the north-west, and Mohammed M. Saulawa, also from the north-west.

Garba was the judge who led the five-man presidential election petition tribunal which heard the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku…