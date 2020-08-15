Trump’s ex-lawyer claims he helped Trump commit tax fraud, covered up affairs of the president and witnessed a ‘golden shower’ incident at a sex club

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, has released a teaser of his new bombshell book, revealing sordid details about his time as Donald Trump’s lawyer.

Cohen, serving a three year sentence, was imprisoned for lying to Congress.

He was released from prison in May 2020 amid concerns over Coronavirus but returned to prison in early July after tweeting about plans to publish his book.

His book is expected to be published in full in September after the US justice department dropped a gag order restraining the book’s publication.

In excerpts of the book released on Friday August 14, Cohen claims he helped the president commit tax fraud, created a secret back channel to Vladimir Putin, covered up affairs of the president and witnessed a ‘golden showers’ incident at a sex club in Las Vegas.

He said the book will be based on personal anecdotes and ‘documentary evidence.’

According to Cohen, he…