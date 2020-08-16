Abike Dabiri-Erewa reacts to viral video of stranded Nigerian immigrants in Dubai allegedly chased into the desert

Abike Dabiri-Erewa who is the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission NIDCOM, has reacted to the viral video of stranded Nigerian immigrants in Dubai who were allegedly chased into the desert



A Nigerian in Dubai made the video claiming they have been chased out to the desert. Recall that in July, Dubai authorities announced that Nigerians with expired visas have up till August 17 to leave their country.



Reacting via her Twitter handle, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said some Nigerians have refused to avail themselves of the opportunity to return home.



According to her, the United Arab Emirates authorities have provided three free flights to evacuate illegal Nigerian immigrants back home but some have refused to take the opportunity.