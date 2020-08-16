Big Brother issues final warning to Nengi and Kaisha over their clash that almost turned violent (videos)

Shortly before the eviction show this evening, Big Brother issued a stern warning to all the housemates over the various clashes that almost turned violent. He summoned them to the lounge and played video clips of some of them quarreling and almost going physical.

He asked Nengi, Kaisha, Erica, Lucy, and Wathoni to stand up and addressed them. He told them to resolve their outstanding issues and control their tempers as physical violence is prohibited in the house.

He specifically issued Kaisha and Nengi a final warning for violating Paragraph 1 of Article 18 of the rule book which is dedicated to prohibited behaviour. It states that Big Brother is a game that encourages individual expression. However, there are types of behavior that will not, under any circumstances, be tolerated in the Big Brother House. Both ladies clashed in the house yesterday August 15.

Big Brother also extended the final warning to the other housemates.

The female housemates have at…