Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert S. Trump dies aged 71

Robert S. Trump, the younger brother of US President Donald Trump, died on Saturday night, August 15, in Manhattan.

He died at the New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in Lennox Hill. He was 71.

His death was announced by The White House but they did not give a cause.

Reacting to Robert’s death, Donald Trump said in a statement: “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend.

“He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Robert Trump, who took blood thinners, had experienced brain bleeds which began after a recent fall, according to a family friend.



President Trump went to Manhattan on Friday, August 14, to see his brother at the hospital.

“I have a wonderful brother,” the president said on Friday at a White House news conference before departing to visit him. “We’ve had a great relationship for a long time, from Day 1.”

The two…