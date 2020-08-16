Kaisha evicted from #BBNaija house; See how viewers voted

Big brother Naija lockdown housemate, Kaisha has been evicted from the house.

Neo, TrikyTee, Kaisha, and Wathoni were the four contestants with the least votes from viewers last week. As usual, other housemates were asked to nominate two housemates for possible eviction.

After the housemates casted their votes, Ebuka announced Kaisha as the next housemate to be evicted from the house. He thereafter announced that Neo, Wathoni and TrikyTee were safe.

Kaisha in her interview with Ebuka, said she wasn’t surprised the other housemates voted for her eviction because she knows they don’t like her.

She said she liked Neo when she first saw him and might pursue ‘something’ with him after the show.

Meanwhile, see how viewers voted in the fourth week of the reality TV show.