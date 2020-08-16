Kevin De Bruyne beats Liverpool trio Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold to win Premier League Player of the Season

Manchester City midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne has been named Premier League Player of the Season for the 2019/20 campaign.

The Belgian playmaker, 29, saw off competition from Liverpool trio Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Southampton striker Danny Ings, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and Leicester’s Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy to win the honour.

Despite City finishing second for the Premier League 2019/20 campaign, De Bruyne enjoyed a productive season since arriving at the Etihad in 2015. He recorded 20 assists, equalling the league record set by Thierry Henry in 2003 and also scored 13 times to help City finish as the division’s highest scorers for the third successive season.

Liverpool’s right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold was named Young Player of the Season, while his manager Jurgen Klopp won the award for Premier League Manager of the Season.