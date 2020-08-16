Lagos government imposes N20/trip levy on Uber, Bolt and others

Ride-hailing operators in Lagos state will from August 27, start paying a levy of N20 known as road improvement fund on each trip their drivers make in a day.

The agreement was reached on Friday August 14, after a three-hour meeting between the Lagos state government and e-hailing ride operators.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor Gboyega Akosile and titled ‘Lagos govt, e-hailing operators agree on new regulations’, the Lagos state government stated that the new regulations were not initiated by the government to extort the operators and drivers in the business but to regularise the ride-hailing operations in line with security measures.

Lagos state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladehinde further revealed that Governor Sanwo-Olu offered a duty incentive to the operators, reducing their statutory operational licencing fee and renewal fee by 20 per cent.

The statement added;