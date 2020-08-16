Man drowns after jumping into a swimming pool in Anambra (photo)

A 42-year-old man identified as Izuchukwu Achusim, drowned at the Lotus Garden hotel in Onitsha, Anambra state at about 8.30pm on Saturday, August 15.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the spokesperson of the state police command, Mohammed Haruna, said Izuchukwu, a resident of number 35 Guesthouse street in Fegge, visited the hotel to swim with his girlfriend.

”However, the victim who was said to be drunk jumped into the deepest part of the pool and got drowned. The hotel manager and other guests pulled the victim out and rushed him to waterside hospital Onitsha for medical attention but he was later certified death by a medical Doctor on duty” Haruna said in a statement released

Haruna said the police was immediately alerted and the body was photographed and deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

The police spokesperson said the case is under investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. He appealed to members of the public who…