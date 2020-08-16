Muslim lawyers applaud Kano singer’s death sentence

The Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria (MULAN) in Kano State, have applauded the death sentence handed to 22-year-old Yahaya Sharif-Aminu over an alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

The group in a statement released by its Chairman Muhammad Sani Garba Esq, said the judge was right in his verdict in which he convicted and sentenced the accused to death without prejudice to the right of appeal of the convict, because the Supreme Court had set a precedent in the case of Abubakar Shalla Vs State in 2007.

MULAN also urged Ganduje who is yet to react to the ruling, to sign the death warrant. The statement read;