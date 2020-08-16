“We don’t have objection to it” CAN says in reaction to the death sentence handed to a Kano singer for blasphemy

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reacted to the death sentence passed on a Kano singer, Yahaya Aminu Sharif who was convicted of blasphemy by a Shari’a Court.

Adeolu Samuel Adeyemo, the Kano state chairman of CAN said the religious body does not object to the ruling because it is according to the position of Islam.

The CAN chairman told The Guardian: “For us in CAN, the judgment of the Shari’a court is according to Islamic law and so we don’t have objection to it because it is according to the position of Islam.”

Adeyemo added that religious tolerance should be upheld for a harmonious atmosphere to reign in the society.

He pointed out that blasphemy against the Holy Spirit is a grievous sin that can not be forgiven.

“So, our interference is not relevant. Now, if you want to know the position of Christianity about blasphemy, I will say there is what you can blaspheme about and what you cannot. And the Lord Jesus said blasphemy against the Holy…