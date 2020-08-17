298 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

298 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria on Sunday, August 16.

According to the statistics reeled out by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, Plateau recorded 108 new cases, the highest for the day, followed by Kaduna with 49 while Lagos which is the nation’s epicenter of the disease, recorded 47 new cases.

Other states that recorded new cases include Ogun – 18, Osun – 17, FCT – 15, Ondo – 14, Edo – eight, Oyo – six, Akwa Ibom – four, Cross River – four, Borno – three, Ekiti – two, while Bauchi, Kano, and Rivers have one more case each.

Nigeria now has 49,068 confirmed cases of the viral disease. 36,497 patients have been discharged so far with 975 deaths recorded.

See breakdown of the number of cases per states below