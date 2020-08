APC governorship candidate in Edo state, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who is a pastor, ministered the word of God at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Divine Pavilion, Uselu Quarters, Benin City, today August 16.

Ize-Iyamu would be vying for the governorship seat of the state with the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, come September 19 this year.

