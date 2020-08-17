Journalist, Gimba Kakanda reports a Minister who is hosting a large party amid the COVID-19 pandemic

By
Headliners
-
2


Journalist, Gimba Kakanda reports a Minister who is hosting a large party amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Journalist, Gimba Kakanda took to Twitter to call the attention of the Minister of the FCT to the fact that a Minister in the Buhari administration is breaking social distancing guidelines by hosting a large party in Abuja.

 

Gimba said the party is currently holding in Life Camp and “there’s a large crowd”. He added that the erring Minister’s residence is close to the residence of the FCT Minister.

 

He wrote: “Dear FCT Minister @OfficialFCTA, My neigbour, a Minister in Buhari’s government, is having a big loud party right now in Life Camp. There’s a large crowd, and I hear Skales asking them to “shake body.” His residence is just a few minutes away from yours. I hate this animal farm.”

 

Journalist, Gimba Kakanda reports a Minister who is hosting a large party amid the COVID-19 pandemic



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR