Kiddwaya wins head of house challenge, picks Tolanibaj as Deputy

Kiddwaya has won the head of house challenge which took place today August 17, in the fourth week of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Kiddwaya competed with 13 other housemates excluding Erica who won the challenge last week.

He went on to pick Tolanibaj as his deputy and they both enjoy immunity from eviction this week.

Kiddwaya was however given a task from Big Brother who said he will be going on “vacation” for some time. He is expected to cordinate other housemates with his Deputy in line with directives from Biggie who will be contacting him via phone call.