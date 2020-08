Simi took to Instagram to ask why getting a formal education is still important when people mostly forget what they were taught in school and “end up doing something else with their lives.”

The mum-of-one said the “educational system is so sh**.” She added that people have “potential and talent” but do not tap them because they spend many years in school learning something they don’t care about.

She added: “What’s the point then? Who did this to us?”