US falsified evidence against Kashamu

Lawyer to late Senator Buruji Kashamu, Mr Ajibola Oluyede has alleged that the narcotics case against his client in the United States was a case of mistaken identity following an alleged falsification of evidence.

He said the British court refused to hand Kashamu over to the US for prosecution in 2003, after an English magistrate, Tim Workman, in 2003 “finally came to the conclusion that the US authorities had falsified evidence.”

In a tribute to the deceased titled “PBK the Warrior Prince”, Oluyede said;