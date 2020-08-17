US falsified evidence against Kashamu

Lawyer to late Senator Buruji Kashamu, Mr Ajibola Oluyede has alleged that the narcotics case against his client in the United States was a case of mistaken identity following an alleged falsification of evidence.
He said the British court refused to hand Kashamu over to the US for prosecution in 2003, after an English magistrate, Tim Workman, in 2003 “finally came to the conclusion that the US authorities had falsified evidence.”
In a tribute to the deceased titled “PBK the Warrior Prince”, Oluyede said;
“The English Magistrate Tim Workman unconditionally discharged PBK (Prince Buruji Kashamu).
“PBK’s successful legal actions were not legal maneuvers, but the intelligent response of a warrior to the attempts by his stronger Nigerian adversaries (who were used to living above the rule of law) to subdue him.
“The US authorities apparently knew that Buruji Kashamu was not the man referred to as ‘Alaji’ by a group of students caught with drugs in…
Source: Linda Ikeji