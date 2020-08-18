417 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria

417 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded in Nigeria on Monday August 17 as confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

A breakdown of the new cases across states is as follows; Lagos-207, Kaduna-44, Ondo-38, Abia-28, Anambra-21, Plateau-20, Bauchi-13, Oyo-9, Ebonyi-9, Delta-7, Edo-7, Enugu-6, Niger-3, Gombe-2, Ogun-1, FCT-1, Kano-1.

There are now 49,485 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria and 977 deaths has been recorded. 36,834 patients who recovered from the disease have also been discharged.