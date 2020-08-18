Cardi B surprises Megan Thee Stallion with a Birkin bag after their song ‘WAP’ debuts at No. 1 on Billboard (Photos/Video)

Singer Cardi B, has surprised rapper, Megan Thee Stallion a Birkin bag to celebrate after their song, “WAP”, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

WAP made history becoming the first female rap collaboration to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, with the most first week streams and as the most streamed track of 2020.

To celebrate, Cardi B gifted Megan Thee Stallion a custom Birkin bag painted with scenes from their steamy music video.

The “Savage” rapper took to her Instagram account this morning to show off the brand new Birkin bag she got from Cardi B.

She wrote in her caption: “My manager just walked in and said cardi sent you something. not the birkinnnnnnnn. thank you frennn omg I can’t believe you. I wonder what I’m gonna get her.”

