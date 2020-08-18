EFCC re-arrests Mompha over fresh charge

Internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha, who is facing money laundering charges before the Federal High Court, has been re-arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC.

Punch reports that Mompha was re-arrested last Friday, August 14 when he went to the EFCC office in Ikoyi, Lagos to reclaim his five wristwatches, one Apple Air pod, one iPhone 8 mobile phone and one pair of sunglasses, seized from him by the anti-graft agency last October.

However, following an application by his lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), Justice Mohammed Liman had on July 24 ordered the EFCC to release the items to Mompha.

The judge ruled that since the items were not listed as exhibits in the money laundering charges filed against Mompha, the EFCC had no justification to continue to hold onto them. Justice Liman dismissed the submission by the EFCC that Mompha was still under investigation for another offense, saying there was nothing before the court to…