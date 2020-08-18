Ellen DeGeneres Show fires three top producers after allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has fired three of its top producers after allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Ellen herself on Monday announced the ousting of executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman in a video conference call with the show’s crew, and said an internal investigation into the workplace allegations would be completed soon, a WarnerMedia spokesperson told Variety.

Their dismissal comes a month after Hollywood media giants Warner Bros. began an internal investigation of The Ellen DeGeneres Show following multiple complaints by employees of the show who claimed they had faced racism and intimidation on the show behind the scenes.

In response to claims of sexual harassment, Leman previously denied “any kind of sexual impropriety” in a statement to Buzzfeed News, while Norman also declared that he was “100% categorically denying these allegations”.

Glavin is yet to speak out against the…